Week 5: Hoosac vs. Commerce, Northampton vs. Agawam, Putnam vs. Chicopee, Minnechaug vs. Central

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Week 5 of Friday Night Frenzy featured several high school football games from across the area.

Check out the action as Hoosac took on Commerce, Northampton traveled to Agawam, and Putnam faced Chicopee High.

Our Game of the Week took us to Berte Field in Springfield where the Minnechaug Falcons faced the Springfield Central Golden Eagles.

