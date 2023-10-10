1 injured following tractor trailer, motorcycle crash near Agawam Country Club

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Oct. 10, 2023
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Agawam responded to the area of Southwick Street for a crash involving a tractor trailer and a motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Agawam Police Department, at around 3:15 p.m. officers were on scene for reports of vehicle crash. When police arrived, they found tractor trailer unit and a motorcycle crash near the Agawam Country Club.

Officials said the motorcyclist was conscious and alert but was transported to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

Southwick Street was closed and traffic was detoured at Sunset and Nicole Terrace.

The Agawam Police Department are investigating the crash with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police Traffic Division.

