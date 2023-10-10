3 arrested after police seize several knives, narcotics at Stop & Shop in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Enfield have arrested three people on drug and larceny charges on Monday.

According to the Enfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to the town’s Stop and Shop for reports of a larceny.

The suspect was detained by the store’s loss prevention.

After officers interviewed the suspect, a car in connection with the larceny was found in the parking lot with two men inside.

Authorities then searched the vehicle where they found numerous knives, a handgun, and narcotics.

All three individuals were then arrested.

