Chicopee, West Springfield lane closures for Mass. Pike Wednesday and Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee and West Springfield will have lane closures on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to Mass DOT, they have announced lane closures for the Mass. Pike.

One lane on the bridges that carry I-90 eastbound and westbound over the Connecticut River and I-391 in west Springfield and Chicopee will be closed for bridge repair work.

one lane will be closed on I-90 westbound tomorrow between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

then on Thursday, both I-90 eastbound and westbound will have one lane closed between 9 a.m and 2 p.m.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed and use caution.

