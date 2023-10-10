Cool, seasonable conditions continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Lots of clouds this afternoon from a passing upper-level disturbance has kept highs in the lower to middle 60s again today. These clouds will decrease this evening as the disturbance moves farther east and temperatures return to the 40s tonight. Low clouds and fog return before sunrise, which may hold lows around 40 to start the day Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday remain about the same weather-wise as the upper level low to our north continues to dominate. Sun and clouds mixed with a low shower or sprinkle chance, light breezes and seasonable temperatures in the 60s are on tap, but there may be a bit more sun to push highs close to 70 in a few places.

A powerful storm moving into the Pacific Northwest will make its way across the country this week, arriving to the East Coast by the weekend. This is a typical fall storm, producing some cold rain and high terrain snow out West and a low severe risk in the Plains. For the East, a good soaking rainfall is expected, but there are still uncertainties on who gets the most and when.

By Friday, our upper-level low finally moves out and we should end the week with some sunshine, along with cooler temperatures. The cross-country storm has been trending a bit slower, so clouds may hold off until early Saturday and rain may not arrive until late in the day-but it’s still early. A developing coastal low will be our primary weather-maker, so position is key on figuring out how much rain we see. If the low trends farther south, we may just end up cloudy and cool, but not necessarily wet. If the low track shifts farther north, we could see a Sunday soaker with an inch of rain possible.

Our coastal low is slow to exit, so Monday and Tuesday are looking cloudy and unsettled with shower chances. Our weather looks to improve mid to late next week.

