Don’t be THAT house: Site compiles most hated Halloween candies
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFSB) - It’s one of the most divisive and debated topics: The best and worst Halloween candies.
CandyStore.com said it scoured a number of lists and surveys to whittle down the worst and best candies that people give out.
Here was the worst 10:
- Circus peanuts
- Candy corn
- Necco wafers
- Peanut butter kisses
- Wax Coke bottles
- Mary Janes
- Smarties
- Black licorice
- Bit-O-Honey
- Tootsie Rolls
In terms of the most popular, CandyStore.com said for Connecticut, Almond Joy, Milky way and M&Ms were the top three.
Here’s what the website had for its national list of the best candy:
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
- M&Ms
- Snickers
- Hot Tamales
- Skittles
- Sour Patch Kids
- Hershey bar
- Kit Kat
- Twix
- Butterfinger
