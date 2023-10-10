Don’t be THAT house: Site compiles most hated Halloween candies

Donated unwanted Halloween candy to troops overseas(N/A)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFSB) - It’s one of the most divisive and debated topics: The best and worst Halloween candies.

CandyStore.com said it scoured a number of lists and surveys to whittle down the worst and best candies that people give out.

Here was the worst 10:

  1. Circus peanuts
  2. Candy corn
  3. Necco wafers
  4. Peanut butter kisses
  5. Wax Coke bottles
  6. Mary Janes
  7. Smarties
  8. Black licorice
  9. Bit-O-Honey
  10. Tootsie Rolls

In terms of the most popular, CandyStore.com said for Connecticut, Almond Joy, Milky way and M&Ms were the top three.

Here’s what the website had for its national list of the best candy:

  1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  2. M&Ms
  3. Snickers
  4. Hot Tamales
  5. Skittles
  6. Sour Patch Kids
  7. Hershey bar
  8. Kit Kat
  9. Twix
  10. Butterfinger

