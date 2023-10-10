Hearing held on proposed bill to reform Massachusetts gun laws

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts House democrats have brought back a redrafted bill in an attempt to change the state’s gun laws and a public hearing was held on Tuesday.

“We are the first state in the nation to regulate firearms like toy guns…Toy guns and teddy bears are regulated in this country. Real guns are not,” said John Rosenthal with Stop Handgun Violence.

“I have three minutes. I will make three points first. I will not comply,” said former U.S. Navy Commander Christopher Whipps from Watertown. “I urge everybody in this building to tread very cautiously on how you proceed with this thing because you’re going to make history and it’s not going to be a good history.”

As promised, a robust debate took place at Tuesday’s public hearing at the State House on a gun reform bill introduced by democrats in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Members of the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees heard from Massachusetts residents, including emotional testimony from one western Massachusetts constituent, who is a volunteer for Moms Demand Action and survivor of the 2017 mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas.

“My room was shaking as if there were an earthquake. It didn’t make sense. I waited on the floor, alone, waiting for gun fire to spray through my room, truly believing my time would come and the next day, I would learn I was a room away from where the shooter was,” said Tia Christiansen.

Fifty-eight people were lost and 800 people were wounded. Christiansen told legislators the magnitude of this shooting could have been diminished if only there were bans on automatic weapons in Nevada, like the ones in Massachusetts, which she said this bill will only strengthen.

“The shooters guns were modified to be automatic weapons and that shooter was a legal gun owner,” Christiansen

Prior to Christiansen’s testimony, Rosenthal offered testimony. As both a gun owner and a businessman, he started the organization Stop Handgun Violence back in 1994. He said since then, our state has enacted laws making Massachusetts the state with the lowest number of gun deaths in the nation.

“If every state had the same three-point, 400,000 firearm fatality rate as Massachusetts, as urban Massachusetts, over half of the 48,000 gun deaths a year could be prevented without banning anything other than military weapons with high-capacity magazines and guns without safety features,” Rosenthal explained.

He added that the new legislation closes dangerous loopholes and improves already existing bans on assault weapons without burdening law-abiding gun owners.

“Now remember, assault weapons are designed to out-gun cops. Cops carry 13 to 17 rounds. Meanwhile, assault weapons are designed to carry 37-plus rounds to out-gun police and kill as many people as possible,” Rosenthal added.

However, some residents disagree.

“Law enforcement officers who don’t take a stand against this bill are, in my opinion, breaking their oath to protect and serve the constitution,” Whipps added.

There’s also the concern over the economic impact. Some fear this bill could negatively impact hunters and bring excise taxes up while bringing state revenue down.

“I came from the state of Pennsylvania. There were state ranges and you can freely go out there. Instead, in this state, you have to join a sportsman club in order to practice your Second Amendment right, sports shooting, prepare for hunting, and so forth, so when you’re adding another 120 pages of legislation in place, you’re increasing the cost on sportsman to do recreation shooting and hunting,” said Wayne Adams with the Massachusetts Observation Alliance.

However, Christensen said the state also pays for the violence.

“Gun violence costs Massachusetts taxpayers, the taxpayer, $84 million year,” Christiansen

A vote on this House bill could happen sometime this month. There is no word whether there are similar plans in the Senate.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.