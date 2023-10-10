Human remains found in Pittsfield park

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a Pittsfield park.
Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a Pittsfield park.(Western Mass News / File)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a Pittsfield park.

Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules said that officers were called to Wahconah Park around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday after a city employee, who was cutting brush at the park, discovered the remains. He noted that the area where the remains were found is not part of the Wahconah Park baseball field

The remains were reportedly in an advanced stage of decomposition and a positive identification will be made by the medical examiner’s office.

Soules noted that, at this time, there was no indication of any threat to the public.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police detective bureau at (413) 448-9705, the detective bureau’s tip line at (413) 448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

