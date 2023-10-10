Local professor weighs in on America’s involvement amid attacks in Israel

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the war in Israel after getting answers on America’s possible involvement.

Many people we have spoke with over the past few days have compared the events unfolding overseas to a horror movie. Western Mass News brought questions to one local professor about what this war could mean for the United States.

“The last time we saw Jews, granny’s and babies murdered and taken hostage was during the Holocaust,” said Dar Nadler, the Israel Emissary of New England at the Jewish National Fund U.S.A.

As war continues on for a fourth day in Israel, people in western Massachusetts shared stories they have heard from their family and friends overseas, witnessing tragedies unfold firsthand.

“Are we supposed to talk about the way that they slaughtered kids? Not infants, babies,” expressed Nadler. “There is a six month baby named Ariel that is now being captured and being kept as a hostage in Gaza. What are they feeding him? Where is his mother?”

Western Mass News is getting answers on what this war means for the United States military.

“It’s almost 0 percent chance the U.S. Military will be involved directly, that likely won’t happen,” explained Andy Reiter. “We are, however, likely to see a surge in military assistance very quickly. The U.S. will be providing more military hardware, also intelligence gathering, access to satellite information. Very different than Ukraine though.”

Mount Holyoke College professor of politics and international relations Andy Reiter explained how it might be a problem for the United States if the war expands beyond Israel.

“The U.S. hasn’t had a lot of success in the Middle East lately and doesn’t have many friends there other than Israel,” noted Reiter. “One of the problems is Iran doesn’t like the United States, and also doesn’t like Israel and it supports group like Hamas and Lebanon. And all of those groups are very keen on attacking the United States if there’s a possible opportunity to do so. The U.S. has to be careful not to be drawn in too much to make it a larger war but make it clear that there will be repercussions if U.S. people or forces are attacked.”

Professor Reiter added that the United States will most likely use diplomatic relationships with countries like Egypt to release any American citizens that are being held hostage by Hamas.

