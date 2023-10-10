Local residents weigh in on debate over Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a federal holiday but celebrated for several different reasons this year. We took a look at the debate surrounding Columbus Day versus Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

”My native name is gentle running deer, in the native language in Nipmuc, and I was named by Chief Wizow of the Nipmuc nation, July 1, 1989,″ said Gloria Peeler.

At 86 years old, Gloria Peeler, has always called Springfield home, but she calls the native Nipmuc, Apache and Cherokee tribes her family.

“My mother was Mohawk of the Iroquois confederacy and my father was Cherokee Apache, the ancestors of Geronimo,” added Peeler.

Now, she finds herself advocating for native American rights, and in the middle of a debate between Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day.

“For us to have our own day, that’s a good thing,” expressed Peeler. “That’s a good thing.”

Columbus Day was first celebrated in 1792 in New York. In 1892, it was federally recognized by President Harrison. Fast-forward 230 years from its initial recognition, and in 2023, many Americans are wondering whether or not we should move forward with this national holiday.

“For me, Columbus Day is more like Saint Christopher Columbus Day,” noted Salvatore Circosta. “He’s a hero to me personally and a hero to my community. As Italian Americans, we look at Columbus the first Italian American.”

Salvatore Circosta, President of Springfield’s Sons and Daughters of Italy Chapter, told Western Mass News Columbus Day is a celebration of his people and the new world.

Others in Springfield see it as a day honoring a man that tore apart a civilization.

“It really isn’t about not thinking about who Columbus was,” explained Calvin Hill. “I think many indigenous people would acknowledge that he was a critical part of this country’s history. Where I think the difference is… is celebrating him. Celebrating him as someone who was perhaps the original colonizer and that impact on him as someone that was the beginning of a movement towards this population facing generations of historic trauma.”

Springfield College has opted to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day since 2018.

Calvin Hill, the college’s vice president of inclusion and community engagement, explained to Western Mass News their decision to do so.

“I think it’s a moral imperative that replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” said Hill. “We stand in solidarity with those that have already replaced it and with those in the state that are fighting to make sure that Columbus Day is replaced with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”

A current bill in the Massachusetts State House aims to replace Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Circosta staunchly opposes any legislation that would reassign the second Monday of October as a different holiday.

“It won’t go through because we’re going to do everything in our capacity as Italians and Americans to fight this,” expressed Circosta. “Whether it’s on the local level in the city, in the state level or at the federal level. I just think it’s idiotic and ridiculous. First, indigenous people, which indigenous people are we talking about?”

Circosta told us he has concerns over celebrating tribes that took part in gruesome events, but Peeler blames Hollywood for inaccurate portrayals of Native Americans.

“We are still here and we are not a bunch of people that run around like savages with half our clothes off and scalping people, and just killing people,” noted Peeler. “That’s not us, we are peaceful people.”

Ultimately, Circosta sees the change as an indcitment of his personal idol.

“Columbus is a scapegoat and they just want to destroy rather than build,” added Circosta. “I’d be the first person in Springfield to help fundraise to build a statue that would honor a Native American here in the city of Springfield. Why don’t we do that? Why do we have to talk about tearing things down and replacing holidays? Why don’t we build new holidays and build new statues?”

All Peeler wants is a proper voice for a silenced ancient civilization that walks among us.

“It would mean a lot because a lot of people don’t know it, but there are a lot of Native Americans in western Mass., Pioneer Valley, a lot of Native Americans,” said Peeler. “I just hope the community gets behind Native Americans.”

