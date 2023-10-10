Mass. State police responds to vehicle crash near Route 391 in Chicopee
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to the area of Route 391 in Chicopee for a crash on Monday night.
According to Massachusetts State Police, officers were on scene on the southbound side of Route 391 in Chicopee for reports of a vehicle crash.
A 45-year-old West Springfield man was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla that crashed.
No injures reported.
Officials said he will be issued a summons for criminal charges.
Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.
