Mass. State police responds to vehicle crash near Route 391 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to the area of Route 391 in Chicopee for a crash on Monday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, officers were on scene on the southbound side of Route 391 in Chicopee for reports of a vehicle crash.

A 45-year-old West Springfield man was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla that crashed.

No injures reported.

Officials said he will be issued a summons for criminal charges.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

