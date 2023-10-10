Mass. State police responds to vehicle crash near Route 391 in Chicopee

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to the area of Route 391 in Chicopee for a crash on Monday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, officers were on scene on the southbound side of Route 391 in Chicopee for reports of a vehicle crash.

A 45-year-old West Springfield man was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla that crashed.

No injures reported.

Officials said he will be issued a summons for criminal charges.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Police in Enfield seek the public’s help in identifying three larceny suspects.
Police search for suspects stealing merchandise with strollers at Enfield store
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
1 hospitalized after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield
1 hospitalized after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield

Latest News

Police in Enfield have arrested three people on drug and larceny charges on Monday.
3 arrested after police seize several knives, narcotics at Stop & Shop in Enfield
Western Mass News spoke with someone from East Longmeadow on Monday who is currently teaching...
East Longmeadow woman teaching in Israel, military expert speak out on larger impact of the war
A tragic shooting in Holyoke last week, that caught a pregnant woman in the crossfire and later...
Holyoke shooting that injured woman, killed baby renews calls for Massachusetts gun reform
Temperatures stay close to normal this week with rounds of clouds and a few shower chances.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast