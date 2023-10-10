Organizations offering resources to mark World Mental Health Day

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Tuesday marked World Mental Health Day and local organizations in the western Massachusetts area are giving us a glimpse at what we should be doing to make sure our mind is in check.

“Taking good care of your mental health is actually very simple. It’s not easy, but it’s very simple,” said Kathy Mague with Behavioral Health Network.

Mague told us it all starts with connecting your body with your soul.

“Doing things that short-circuit your body’s alarm system will help you calm down. What that could look like is [breathes heavily] taking a deep breath. Simply, taking a deep breath can reset your body’s alarm system,” Mague added.

That’s just the beginning. Even taking a look out your window could mean more than you think.

“There was a study that showed that if you can see trees, either in-person, through a window, or in a photograph, it actually resets your body’s nervous system to a calmer state,” Mague said.

As we look to focus on our own mental health, therapists are also keeping a watchful eye on a certain community.

“Children and young adults, youth, adolescents, the suicide rate in young people is at epidemic proportions and many institutes have determined youth mental health is a public health crisis,” Mague explained. “During COVID in particular, and certainly the racial reckoning around George Gloyd’s murder that there was a destabilization of the world. People kind of went ‘hey, what.’”

Another important group is employees. Over at Miravista, they used the day to roll out a new serenity room aimed at keeping their staff strong mentally.

“We really wanted to send a message to our staff that we appreciate them and we value the important work that they do,” Lee said. “It’s so very important to provide, as an organization, provide a serene and calming space for them.”

However, she said the importance of the day should be realized by everyone.

“If we could each remember that we have choices and that the place to start is to pick one thing. Today, I’m going to set my alarm for one minute or I’m going to take one breath,” Lee explained. “Make the commitment, make the decision today to start with one thing.”

