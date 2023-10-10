Springfield native, living in Israel, speaks out on attacks

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Springfield resident and the former director of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, who now lives in Israel, is now bringing a first-hand account of what is happening there.

“Almost all of my neighbors, who are of a certain age, have kids who have been called up to the reserves, who are now on their way to Gaza or are pretty much there,” said Harold Berman.

Berman has been in Israel for the last 15 year and said he, his wife, and kids are okay, but not fine overall. Currently in Efrat, located about seven miles south of Jerusalem, he shared some of what they have been through so far, which includes hiding in a bomb shelter because of incoming missiles.

“Fortunately, our town was not hit. A town nearby was hit, also hit was an Arab village north of Jerusalem (and) the mosque…In the village was hit by the Hamas missile, and I think that is such a perfect image for this complete blind hatred,” Berman added.

Since the terror group first attacked, thousands of men, women, and children have been killed or wounded, while Hamas is currently holding more than 100 people hostage, threatening to execute them. Berman told Western Mass News that there is a strong comparison between Hamas and the behavior of Arab terrorists and Nazis.

“There are people who…honestly, they want to kill you because you’re Jewish. Period. It’s not really about land. It’s not about concessions. It’s not about any of that. They want to kill us,” Berman explained.

While Berman is grateful for the support he and Israel have been receiving from both Jews and non-Jews across the globe, the former western Massachusetts resident is hopeful this can force change when it comes to antisemitism.

“This time, I do think it’s different. I do think people are seeing that there was a line here that was crossed. You can’t keep silent when you see this,” Berman noted.

If you know anyone in Israel or someone locally who is Jewish and is grieving, Berman said reach out to them and tell them you are thinking about them.

