Town by Town: Expansion of Greening the Gateway Cities program, vaccine drive thru clinic

The town of South Hadley held a vaccine clinic on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents who attended the clinic were able to roll of there sleeves from 2 p.m. at the Beers & Story parking lot on Newton Street.

The shots that were available included the flu, Pfizer COVID-19, RSV, Prevnar 20 and the shingles vaccine.

Lastly, Mayor Domenic Sarno joined forces with fellow local officials today for an announcement of the expansion of the greening the gateway cities program into the East Springfield neighborhood.

Sarno also announced a $500,000 supplemental budget for citywide forestry operations.

In addition, the city’s forestry division previously removed 150 stumps in East Springfield to make way for the new trees.

Since Sarno began the stump grinding program, over 1,500 stumps have been removed citywide.

