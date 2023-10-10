Voters head to polls for preliminary mayoral elections in Agawam

By Daniel Santiago and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Voters in Agawam headed to the polls to narrow the choices for mayor an open race after current Mayor William Sapelli decided not to run again.

Tuesday’s preliminary election is between four candidates.

Western Mass News stopped by some polling locations and the wardens in charge told us voter turnout hasn’t been the same as in previous years.

“It’s been slow,” said Judy Clini, warden of Precinct 6. “But it’s been steady all day.”

Precinct wardens we spoke to said turnout was low, at least to start the day.

“It’s been a little slow but hopefully it will pick up as the day goes on because it’s important for everybody to make their choice for the two candidates of the four who will be left to run for mayor,” explained Joanne Brown, warden of Precinct 1.

These preliminary elections are in person for every Agawam resident, after the town decided to opt-out of early voting this year.

Western Mass News reached out to Vincent Gioscia, the city clerk in charge of elections who told us in a statement, in part:

“Voter turnout has been slow today, but it is expected of a preliminary election. We are hoping that more people will show up to the polls tonight after they leave work. So, anytime between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. When the polls close is when we’re hoping to see numbers rise.”

The mayor’s race is wide open after current Mayor William Sapelli decided not to seek reelection.

On the ballot there are now four candidates: Andy Montefusco, Cecilia Calabrese, William Clark, and Christopher Johnson.

The two getting the most votes Tuesday will appear on the ballot in November.

People we talked to felt it was their duty to vote.

“I feel I’m a patriot,” expressed one voter, Marylin Kane. “And I really want to be involved in the government and the people that represent us.”

“It’s very important to come out and vote,” added another voter, Jean DeGray. “Because then you cannot say anything more negative about what’s happening.”

The polls will be open Tuesday night until 8 p.m.

You can find the official results late Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

