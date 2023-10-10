‘We stand together’: Solidarity with Israel events across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow Saturday’s deadly attacks in Israel those with and without ties to Israel gathering in solidarity throughout the region at a number of events.

The message was one of healing and grief. On Monday, the Jewish Community of Western Mass. welcomed its own and others to various services throughout the area.

Western Mass News was at the Temple Beth El for their emotional service where the community gathered to share stories of loss and pray for healing.

“Everything we thought we had collapsed.”

Many in the Springfield Jewish community as well as local leaders came together Monday to pray for peace after the deadly attack by Hamas militants in Israel over the weekend.

These are the horrific images out of Israel in the days following the surprise attack that claimed more than 900 lives and left thousands more injured.

“More Jews were murdered Saturday than any other day since World War II,” said Rabbi James Greene.

The pews of Temple Beth El filled Monday night as the community shared in mourning the lives lost in the attacks and grieving the injured and captured. Those there coming together in prayer for healing.

“Bless and heal all those victims of terror and horror and give them healing.”

To share stories of personal loss.

“I also lost my best friend. It was in the very beginning. It was three hours into the whole event. He was fighting to protect his kibbutz. They failed. The kibbutz is wiped off the map.”

Rabbi James Greene is the executive director of Jewish Family Services of Western Mass. He said in turbulent moments, we can find peace in togetherness.

“In moments of grief and in moment of sadness, I think the thing our tradition teaches us it to come together as a community and to come together,” expressed Rabbi Greene. “Come together in our grief and to support each other.

Congressman Richard Neal called support for Israel a bipartisan issue.

“We witnessed this tragedy,” said Rep. Neal “This horror. We stand together with the state of Israel, our local Jewish community and the right of the state of Israel to defend itself.”

But also emerging from the grief: a sense of resilience and hope for a brighter future.

“One thing we actually have going, in our favor, is the spirit of the people.”

The support for the Jewish community spanning across western Massachusetts on Monday night, similar services were held in Northampton and Amherst. But even at different locations, the message was the same.

