Seasonably Mild Thursday, then Cooler, but Brighter Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A quick shower or sprinkle is possible this evening up around the Rt. 2 corridor with a passing upper-level disturbance, but most here in western Mass remain dry. Overall, a nice end to a milder day!

Skies remain partly cloudy tonight with some clear intervals allowing temperatures to return to the low 40s. A few upper 30s could be seen in the coldest spots with enough clearing. Some patchy fog is possible again over the valleys.

Thursday looks to be another mild day with afternoon highs climbing into the middle and upper 60s. Our upper-level low will finally start moving eastward. A weak cold front moves through in the late afternoon with patchy clouds and a sprinkle or two, but a nice day in general.

Sunshine is finally back for Friday, but it will be a cooler and breezy day with a northwesterly wind gusting to 20mph at times. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s-very mid-October! Clouds increase late Friday night as a cross-country storm system makes its way to the mid-Atlantic.

With each passing day and forecast model run, our weekend is trending drier. While rain is still possible, especially later Saturday, a lot of it or even all of it may stay south of western Mass. A potent cross-country storm system will move toward the mid-Atlantic Saturday, bringing in a cloudy sky for southern New England. Saturday begins dry and may stay dry most of the day with highs in the upper 50s, then light rain is possible from the late afternoon through Saturday night. Sunday continues to look mainly dry with partly sunny skies and a healthy breeze.

Low pressure lingers offshore early to mid-next week, keeping clouds around along with a low risk for a stray shower here and there. Temperatures stay near or slightly below normal through next Wednesday.

