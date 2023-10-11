Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Seasonably Mild Thursday, then Cooler, but Brighter Friday

By Janna Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A quick shower or sprinkle is possible this evening up around the Rt. 2 corridor with a passing upper-level disturbance, but most here in western Mass remain dry. Overall, a nice end to a milder day!

Skies remain partly cloudy tonight with some clear intervals allowing temperatures to return to the low 40s. A few upper 30s could be seen in the coldest spots with enough clearing. Some patchy fog is possible again over the valleys.

Thursday looks to be another mild day with afternoon highs climbing into the middle and upper 60s. Our upper-level low will finally start moving eastward. A weak cold front moves through in the late afternoon with patchy clouds and a sprinkle or two, but a nice day in general.

Sunshine is finally back for Friday, but it will be a cooler and breezy day with a northwesterly wind gusting to 20mph at times. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s-very mid-October! Clouds increase late Friday night as a cross-country storm system makes its way to the mid-Atlantic.

With each passing day and forecast model run, our weekend is trending drier. While rain is still possible, especially later Saturday, a lot of it or even all of it may stay south of western Mass. A potent cross-country storm system will move toward the mid-Atlantic Saturday, bringing in a cloudy sky for southern New England. Saturday begins dry and may stay dry most of the day with highs in the upper 50s, then light rain is possible from the late afternoon through Saturday night. Sunday continues to look mainly dry with partly sunny skies and a healthy breeze.

Low pressure lingers offshore early to mid-next week, keeping clouds around along with a low risk for a stray shower here and there. Temperatures stay near or slightly below normal through next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
One local McDonald’s business owner is connecting with his community and celebrating his...
Local McDonald’s owner using family values to connect with employees, Hispanic community
Donated unwanted Halloween candy to troops overseas
Don’t be THAT house: Site compiles most hated Halloween candies
Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a Pittsfield park.
Human remains found in Pittsfield park
Keeyo Jones [L] and Shawnees Robinson [R]
2 Springfield men arrested in Vermont on drug charges

Latest News

Nice Thursday with milder temps, then turning cooler Friday
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Early clouds and fog should give way to sun Wednesday, allowing for some upper 60s by the...
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Temperatures stay close to normal this week with rounds of clouds and a few shower chances.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast