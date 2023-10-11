Firefighters responding to structure fire on Gaugh Street in Easthampton

By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Easthampton on Tuesday night.

Western Mass News crews are on scene and are witnessing several firefighters putting out the fire.

There are no word on injuries.

We have reached out to the Easthampton Fire Department for more information but we have not heard back.

The public is advised to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

