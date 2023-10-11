Johnson and Calabrese will face off in Agawam mayoral election

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The results are in for Agawam’s preliminary election for mayor on Tuesday.

Christopher Johnson came out on top and collected 54 percent of the total votes.

Cecilia Calabrese came in second place, with 32 percent of the total votes.

The two candidates will now appear on the ballot for November’s mayoral election.

