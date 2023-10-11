Johnson and Calabrese will face off in Agawam mayoral election

The results are in for Agawam’s preliminary election for mayor on Tuesday.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The results are in for Agawam’s preliminary election for mayor on Tuesday.

Christopher Johnson came out on top and collected 54 percent of the total votes.

Cecilia Calabrese came in second place, with 32 percent of the total votes.

The two candidates will now appear on the ballot for November’s mayoral election.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keeyo Jones [L] and Shawnees Robinson [R]
2 Springfield men arrested in Vermont on drug charges
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
One local McDonald’s business owner is connecting with his community and celebrating his...
Local McDonald’s owner using family values to connect with employees, Hispanic community
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Latest News

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Easthampton on Tuesday night.
Firefighters responding to structure fire on Gaugh Street in Easthampton
Crews in Springfield are responding to a vehicle crash on Tuesday night.
Police investigating motorcycle crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
Two separate deadly crashes on one Springfield street last Friday is prompting a response from...
Springfield officials enforce extra patrols after deadly crashes on Parker Street
Town by town is taking you to South Hadley and Springfield.
Town by Town: Expansion of Greening the Gateway Cities program, vaccine drive thru clinic