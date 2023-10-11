Local Palestinian student, Jewish organization speak out on Israel-Hamas war

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As war continues in Israel, local Palestinian students and Jewish organizations are feeling the pain thousands of miles away.

“We’re all mourning the Israelis who died, the Palestinians who died, the people of other nationalities who have been caught up in this,” said Rachel Weber with Jewish Voice for Peace.

As the death toll climbs from the war in Israel, local Palestinians and Israelis in the Bay State are speaking out.

“The entire population of Gaza is punished through blockades of medicine, food. There’s regularly power outages before this even current war started,” Weber added.

“At this point, none of us understand what we’re dealing with,” said Dar Nadley with Jewish National Fund USA.

People with whom Western Mass News spoke said the conflict between Palestinians and Israel has a long history.

“We should blame the Israel government for all the violence that’s unfolding,” said Palestinian student Manar Alnazer.

However, some believe the violence by Hamas on Israeli citizens is not justified.

“I can’t even believe that human beings would even cheer and celebrate the amount of death that’s occurring. It’s awful, said Kayla Weiss of East Longmeadow.

One Israeli, currently living in Boston, recounted a story of a young couple living in her home country near the Gaza strip.

“They were put on a car and they started driving with them and they crossed the border. They were already in Gaza territory and then, for some reason, the car stopped, so then he says to her ‘Let’s jump,;” Nadler explained. “He takes the baby, she is running somewhere else. Him and the baby were able to cross the border safe back. She is missing.”

Meanwhile, Alnazer told us she has a friend living in Gaza and communication there remains scarce as the war continues.

“Because Israel has a blockade on Gaza, they have all control over water, Wi-Fi, electricity, and they cut all of it and so it was hard, it is still hard to reach out to families in Gaza and to make sure they are still alive,” Alnazer noted.

The number of U.S. citizens confirmed to be killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to 22 people.

