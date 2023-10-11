Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Mac Jones will remain Patriots’ starting QB this week against Raiders, Bill Belichick says

The New England Patriots are making some big changes to try to improve their offense
New England coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Mac Jones will remain the starter when the...
New England coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Mac Jones will remain the starter when the Patriots visit the Las Vegas Raiders.(NFL | MGN Online / NFL)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots are making some big changes to try to improve their offense.

For now, a change at quarterback won’t be one of them.

New England coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Mac Jones will remain the starter when the Patriots visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Yeah, we’re not making any changes,” Belichick said.

Jones is having his worst season since being drafted 15th overall in 2021. He completed just 12 of 22 passes for 110 yards and two interceptions in New England's 34-0 loss to New Orleans last week. It computed to a 30.5 passer rating, the second-worst mark of his career.

He has had six turnovers over the past two weeks, one of the biggest impediments for an offense that has managed just three points during that stretch. The Patriots (1-4) haven’t scored a touchdown in 10 quarters of play.

As bad as things have been, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien believes there is time to fix the issues.

“There’s a lot of season left,” O’Brien said this week. “There’s always obituaries being written. But there’s a lot of football to be played.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
One local McDonald’s business owner is connecting with his community and celebrating his...
Local McDonald’s owner using family values to connect with employees, Hispanic community
Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a Pittsfield park.
Human remains found in Pittsfield park
Keeyo Jones [L] and Shawnees Robinson [R]
2 Springfield men arrested in Vermont on drug charges
Donated unwanted Halloween candy to troops overseas
Don’t be THAT house: Site compiles most hated Halloween candies

Latest News

A bill that would ban individuals from carrying a gun into a person’s home without their...
Massachusetts House lawmakers unveil bill aimed at tightening state gun laws
The Boston Red Sox say retired pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57
The Boston Red Sox say retired pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57
FILE - Boston Red Sox baseball executive Chaim Bloom is shown before a baseball game between...
The Red Sox have fired Chaim Bloom as they stumble toward a third last-place finish in 4 seasons
Jalen Hurts, Eagles build early lead, hang on to beat Patriots 25-20 as Tom Brady is honored