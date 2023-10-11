Missing Rhode Island family with relatives in Western Mass.

COVENTRY, RI. (WGGB/WSHM) -Coventry Police officers are looking to find a missing Rhode Island family.

Police are attempting to locate and check the well-being of Nancy Pizarro, 23, of 794 Washington St. Apt #1, and her two children, Nylah (Age 5) and Nolan (Age 2).

Pizarro had left home following a disturbance on October 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. hours with Nylah and Nolan in a black 2011 Mazda CX-7, bearing MA Pass registration (4LDF44).

According to reports, Pizarro was upset and had self-inflicted cuts to her arm.

Her vehicle was spotted by a Cranston PD Flock camera around one hour later on New London Ave in Cranston but has not been seen since. Pizarro has family in the Western Massachusetts area, however, they have not heard from her at this time.

The Coventry Police is asking for the public’s help locating Pizarro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coventry Police at 401-826-1100.

