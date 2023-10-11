Pittsfield Police looking for missing teenage girl

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Pittsfield are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 14-year-old Armoni Sutton-Davies has been reported missing.

Armoni is approximately 5′2″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.

