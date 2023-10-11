Police investigation into shots fired leaves West Street closed in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Street from Park Street to School Street is currently closed due to an investigation

The investigation stems from a report of shots fired in the area.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

Chicopee Police are asking people to seek alternate routes until the road is cleared.

