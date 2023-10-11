Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Police investigation into shots fired leaves West Street closed in Chicopee

The investigation stems from a report of shots fired in the area.
The investigation stems from a report of shots fired in the area.(KTIV)
By Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Street from Park Street to School Street is currently closed due to an investigation

The investigation stems from a report of shots fired in the area.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

Chicopee Police are asking people to seek alternate routes until the road is cleared.

Western Mass News will have more updates to this story as it comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
One local McDonald’s business owner is connecting with his community and celebrating his...
Local McDonald’s owner using family values to connect with employees, Hispanic community
Donated unwanted Halloween candy to troops overseas
Don’t be THAT house: Site compiles most hated Halloween candies
Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a Pittsfield park.
Human remains found in Pittsfield park
Keeyo Jones [L] and Shawnees Robinson [R]
2 Springfield men arrested in Vermont on drug charges

Latest News

Massachusetts House democrats have brought back a redrafted bill in an attempt to change the...
Springfield Police react to gun reform bills, how it affects Springfield
Nice Thursday with milder temps, then turning cooler Friday
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Police are attempting to locate and check the well-being of Nancy Pizarro, 23, of 794...
Missing Rhode Island family with relatives in Western Mass.
As war continues in Israel, local Palestinian students and Jewish organizations are feeling the...
Local student, Jewish organization speak out on Israel-Hamas war