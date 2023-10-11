Singer A.J. Croce bringing new tour to MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Singer A.J. Croce will be starting off his new tour at MGM Springfield on October 27.

It’s a celebration of the timely and the timeless. Bad, bad, A.J. Croce is coming to town and bringing with him 50 years of music. The ‘Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour’ is a celebration of five decades of Croce family music. From the stylings of A.J.’s dad, Jim Croce, the singer best known for hits like ‘Bad, Bad Leroy Brown’ and ‘Operator’, to A.J.’s present personal pennings.

“It took me a long time and it took a natural course to get me to this place where I just feel like I can share something with an audience that’s really special and that is the music that my father created and the music that I’ve created and the music that really connects us,” A.J. Croce said.

Those connections are a big part of A.J. and Jim’s own family album. A.J. lost his father before he turned two back in 1973, but he told Western Mass News music helped the two build an eternal bond.

“I heard this recording of his with Fats Waller and Bessie Smith and these really obscure blues and jazz artists,” Croce explained. “The same artists and obscure songs that I played since I was a teenager…it gave me chills.”

The bond of these two is bringing more than just the old and the new together. A.J. hopes his audiences get into the groove.

“I think some people come for the sake of the nostalgia of it, but I think when they’re present and there really engaged by the energy of the music and the band and my performance,” Croce noted.

You still have time to buy your tickets to Croce’s opening show at MGM Springfield on October 27. You can CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.