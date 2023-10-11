Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Singer A.J. Croce bringing new tour to MGM Springfield

MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield(Western Mass News)
By Wesley Days and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Singer A.J. Croce will be starting off his new tour at MGM Springfield on October 27.

It’s a celebration of the timely and the timeless. Bad, bad, A.J. Croce is coming to town and bringing with him 50 years of music. The ‘Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour’ is a celebration of five decades of Croce family music. From the stylings of A.J.’s dad, Jim Croce, the singer best known for hits like ‘Bad, Bad Leroy Brown’ and ‘Operator’, to A.J.’s present personal pennings.

“It took me a long time and it took a natural course to get me to this place where I just feel like I can share something with an audience that’s really special and that is the music that my father created and the music that I’ve created and the music that really connects us,” A.J. Croce said.

Those connections are a big part of A.J. and Jim’s own family album. A.J. lost his father before he turned two back in 1973, but he told Western Mass News music helped the two build an eternal bond.

“I heard this recording of his with Fats Waller and Bessie Smith and these really obscure blues and jazz artists,” Croce explained. “The same artists and obscure songs that I played since I was a teenager…it gave me chills.”

The bond of these two is bringing more than just the old and the new together. A.J. hopes his audiences get into the groove.

“I think some people come for the sake of the nostalgia of it, but I think when they’re present and there really engaged by the energy of the music and the band and my performance,” Croce noted.

You still have time to buy your tickets to Croce’s opening show at MGM Springfield on October 27. You can CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
One local McDonald’s business owner is connecting with his community and celebrating his...
Local McDonald’s owner using family values to connect with employees, Hispanic community
Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a Pittsfield park.
Human remains found in Pittsfield park
Keeyo Jones [L] and Shawnees Robinson [R]
2 Springfield men arrested in Vermont on drug charges
Donated unwanted Halloween candy to troops overseas
Don’t be THAT house: Site compiles most hated Halloween candies

Latest News

According to a Pew Research survey, students who perform higher on the reading portion of...
Hampden-based organization working to get books into the hands of children
We are just days away from the start of the 2023-2024 Springfield Thunderbirds season and as...
Study outlines Thunderbirds’ economic impact on the region
Mike and Tony Auto Sales reported $380,000 in stolen cars that happened overnight.
Thieves ram their way out of South Windsor dealership, steal $380,000 worth of vehicles
Students and teammates lit candles for Elijah-jay Mariano Rivera who passed away following a...
Windsor High School football player dies after medical emergency at practice