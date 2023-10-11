Springfield officials enforce extra patrols after deadly crashes on Parker Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two separate deadly crashes on one Springfield street last Friday is prompting a response from local police.

Both of those crashes only happened a couple of miles from one another on Friday and Western Mass News drove up and down Parker Street earlier this evening where you can already see more Springfield Police cruisers.

The Springfield Police Department has told drivers to slow down.

The message came days after two separate crashes on Parker Street on Friday turned deadly.

The first, a single car crash which claimed the life of Stephanie Croteau, who tragically lost her mother and daughter in a shooting on Berkshire Avenue almost two months ago.

Then hours later, around 6 p.m., a motorcyclist was severely injured following a crash also on Parker Street, he later died from his injuries.

Now, Springfield Police are increasing traffic enforcement in a section they call a “problem area for speeding.”

“Our officers are out there to slow everyone down,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Springfield Police added patrols over time traffic details and signs to let drivers know about the extra enforcement.

“A lot of the fatal crashes that have occurred on Parker Street over the years have been single vehicle crashes so speed has played a factor,” explained Walsh.

Neighbors also agree: speeding is a big problem.

“Something needs to happen,” expressed Steve Devereaux. “It looks like a runway drag strip down here.”

Steve Devereaux has lived on Parker Street for nearly a decade, he said the reckless driving has only gotten worse in recent years.

“There have been many accidents here,” noted Devereaux. “There have been many accidents down there. It seems like common courtesy has gone out the window.”

As part of the city’s response to the speeding problems on Parker Street, extra patrols have been in place since last Saturday and Devereaux has already noticed.

“I appreciate the police presence,” added Devereaux. “But now I appreciate the recognition that something needs to be down.”

Since the added patrols started last Saturday, police said they’ve already issued more than one hundred citations. Those citations will be tracked by the Springfield Police Department to make sure the tickets are being enforced in court.

