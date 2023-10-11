Springfield Police react to gun reform bills, how it affects Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - During Tuesday’s public hearing on a gun reform bill here in Massachusetts, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni called attention to the rising problem of ghost guns. When asked by lawmakers how bad the problem is in Hampden County, this was his response.

“It’s a tremendous issue we’ve seen an absolute proliferation of ghost guns in Hampden County. We had an arrest about a year ago of someone who was manufacturing them within his home. That’s a pending case there’s not much I can say about it but it’s commonplace,” said Gulluni.

He also brought up another growing problem here in western Mass., Glock switches. Which has the potential to be devastating on our streets

Western Mass News caught up with Springfield Police to find out if Glock switches are a problem here in the city and to find out what the difference is between a ghost gun and a Glock switch

“So, ghost guns are individual accessories that you order online and then piece together. A Glock switch or a sear selector is a firearm accessory that turns a regular firearm into a fully automatic firearm,” said Springfield Police Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh

Walsh explains to Western Mass News, that once a Glock switch has been added to a firearm with one push of the trigger the gun will spray until all the ammunition is gone.

Walsh tells us ghost guns are something they’ve seen in Springfield for the last 3 or 4 years

“We went from seizing a handful to now the past few years we’ve been seizing upwards of 30 and this year will likely be more than 30,” said Walsh.

Now Glock switches are following a similar trend.

“We started seeing a little bit last year and now we’ve seen about a dozen that we’ve recovered this year,” said Walsh.

He adds although Springfield has seen a very slight increase in shootings this year, they’ve seen a large increase in ammunition.

“That can be attributed to the type of weapons that are being used and more likely than not lock switches,” said Walsh.

He says this is both a danger for officers and people in the community.

“There’s no real reason to have a Glock switch aside from trying to kill someone,” said Walsh.

Federally there are laws on the books that carry penalties for possession of glock switches, but the Bay State does not. So, Walsh says if there were laws here in massachusetts banning glock switches that aren’t attached to firearms and for ghost gun parts that aren’t fully assembled that would be a huge help in some of the cases Springfield police detectives see.

“So, if our officers go to your house right and you have all of these ghost gun parts but it’s not put together, yet we can’t charge you. If we pull you over in your car you could have 50 Glock switches but if they’re not attached to a gun locally there’s nothing that can be done,” said Walsh.

Walsh adds they’re hoping some legislation can move forward to help Springfield police combat these types of weapons on a local level.

Gulluni feels the current bill making its way through the house may be the key to getting these types of weapons off the streets.

“It will stem the flow of illegal firearms into the commonwealth by requiring serialization, banning the use of untraceable ghost guns, and targeting illegal gun trafficking,” said Gulluni.

Now a house vote on this piece of legislation is expected to happen sometime this month.

