Third suspect sought in deadly Holyoke shooting

That shooting injured an expecting mother and claimed her newborn baby’s life.
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have identified and are actively searching for the third suspect in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a newborn baby last week.

According to police, several law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke. Alvarez is the third suspect being sought in connection with last week’s shooting on Sargeant Street in Holyoke which claimed the life of an infant.

On October 6, 2023 Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, was arraigned by Zoom in Holyoke District Court for is suspected involvement in the October 4, 2023 shooting. His bail was revoked on an open firearms case out of Holyoke District Court, and held without the right to bail on a charge of murder for his suspected involvement in this case, other charges are expected to follow. His next scheduled court date is on November 3, 2023.

On October 5, 2023, Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, was arraigned on a charge of murder in Holyoke District Court for is suspected involvement in the shooting. He is being held without the right to bail, with his next scheduled court date on November 3, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kermith Alvarez you are asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at (413) 505-5993 or the Massachusetts State Police: Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

Alvarez is actively avoiding law enforcement, the firearm used in this incident has not been recovered, and he should be considered armed and Dangerous.

