Windsor High School football player dies after medical emergency at practice

By Evan Sobol, Hector Molina and Olivia Schueller
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A Windsor High School football player died after he experienced a medical emergency at practice on Tuesday, officials said.

Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera, 15, lost consciousness during practice Tuesday afternoon.

“He was not engaged in any football drills, or tackling,” said Windsor superintendent Terrell Hill.

The coaching staff provided first aid while it were waiting for the ambulance. EMTs and Windsor police arrived and began giving CPR, officials said.

Rivera was taken to Connecticut Children’s in Hartford where he passed away, they confirmed.

Officials said Rivera was new to the school system and the area. His teammates said he moved from Texas and that they nicknamed him “Big Tex.”

Even though Rivera was new to the area, they said he he quickly made friends and was highly respected by them. They held a vigil Tuesday night to mourn and remember him. They placed their candles in a formation to create “Eli” and “65,″ his jersey number.

Rivera’s friends said they were doing their best to put their emotions into words during a difficult time.

“I looked over and he was just passed out. We separated, took a knee and prayed. We got on the ‘W’ and prayed and took our helmets off and prayed and hoped for the best. We went to the hospital to try and make sure he was good and his family was good,” said Maxim Copeland, one of his teammates.

“He was a great dude, uplifting dude. Every time you see him he has just smiles on his face. He loved to be around and just loved the community. He was a great, genuine guy,” said teammate Chase Royal.

His teammates said they’re going to carry Rivera’s jersey onto the field during their next game.

Crisis teams will be available for students and staff at Windsor High School and Sage Park, Hill said.

“As a community we want to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers, and support them moving forward, however we can,” said Hill.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
One local McDonald’s business owner is connecting with his community and celebrating his...
Local McDonald’s owner using family values to connect with employees, Hispanic community
Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a Pittsfield park.
Human remains found in Pittsfield park
Keeyo Jones [L] and Shawnees Robinson [R]
2 Springfield men arrested in Vermont on drug charges
Donated unwanted Halloween candy to troops overseas
Don’t be THAT house: Site compiles most hated Halloween candies

Latest News

South Windsor surveillance video from dealership - WFSB
Thieves ram their way out of South Windsor dealership, steal $380,000 worth of vehicles
Police are searching for 28-year-old Kermith Alvarez
Third suspect sought in deadly Holyoke shooting
Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Easthampton on Tuesday night.
Family displaced, following structure fire on Gaugh Street in Easthampton
Generic vote buttons
Johnson and Calabrese will face off in Agawam mayoral election