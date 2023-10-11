Windsor High School football player dies after medical emergency at practice

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A Windsor High School football player died after he experienced a medical emergency at practice on Tuesday, officials said.

Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera, 15, lost consciousness during practice Tuesday afternoon.

“He was not engaged in any football drills, or tackling,” said Windsor superintendent Terrell Hill.

The coaching staff provided first aid while it were waiting for the ambulance. EMTs and Windsor police arrived and began giving CPR, officials said.

Rivera was taken to Connecticut Children’s in Hartford where he passed away, they confirmed.

Officials said Rivera was new to the school system and the area. His teammates said he moved from Texas and that they nicknamed him “Big Tex.”

Even though Rivera was new to the area, they said he he quickly made friends and was highly respected by them. They held a vigil Tuesday night to mourn and remember him. They placed their candles in a formation to create “Eli” and “65,″ his jersey number.

Rivera’s friends said they were doing their best to put their emotions into words during a difficult time.

“I looked over and he was just passed out. We separated, took a knee and prayed. We got on the ‘W’ and prayed and took our helmets off and prayed and hoped for the best. We went to the hospital to try and make sure he was good and his family was good,” said Maxim Copeland, one of his teammates.

“He was a great dude, uplifting dude. Every time you see him he has just smiles on his face. He loved to be around and just loved the community. He was a great, genuine guy,” said teammate Chase Royal.

His teammates said they’re going to carry Rivera’s jersey onto the field during their next game.

Crisis teams will be available for students and staff at Windsor High School and Sage Park, Hill said.

“As a community we want to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers, and support them moving forward, however we can,” said Hill.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.