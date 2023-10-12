3 people displaced following Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are without a home after an early morning fire in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to a house on Wentworth Street around 2 a.m. Thursday for a basement fire.

All three residents were able to get out safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.