Construction zone worker struck by vehicle in Pittsfield, dies

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A road worker has been killed in a crash in Pittsfield after being struck by a pickup truck in a construction zone on West Street, police report.

Emergency responders were called to the scene just after 7:50 a.m. Thursday.

The crash happened in the area of 777 West St.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling eastbound on West St. when it traveled into the construction zone and hit the worker who was working in the roadway at the time.

That worker has been identified by Pittsfield police as 49-year-old, Shane Cassavant, from Lanesboro.

Pittsfield police say there were measures in place to steer drivers away from the construction zone area.

“The east bound lane was closed to traffic for construction and vehicles were being directed into the west bound lane by a flagger,” police noted.

We’re told Cassavant was transported to Berkshire Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck has been identified as 87-year-old, Edward Ladouceur, from Pittsfield.

West St. was closed to traffic for several hours while investigators remained on scene.

At this time the investigation continues by the Pittsfield Police Department into what happened.

Western Mass News has reached back out to police for more information on this crash and the driver.

Any witnesses or individuals who drove through the construction zone prior to 7:50 AM are being asked to contact Officer Hallas at 413-448-9700 ext. 560.

