Judge sentences Springfield man convicted in 2020 kidnapping, rape

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A judge handed down the sentence Thursday in a crime in western Massachusetts that caught national attention in 2020 when a young Springfield girl was kidnapped after getting off her school bus, which prompted a statewide AMBER Alert. A Springfield man was found guilty of kidnapping and rape charges a few weeks ago and was back in the courtroom on Thursday.

Miguel Rodriguez appeared in Hampden Superior Court and was sentenced to between 30 and 35 years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

Two weeks ago, a judge found him guilty of kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl who was abducted while walking home from her bus stop three years ago in Springfield on January 15, 2020. Following a statewide AMBER Alert, he was tracked down several hours later driving on the Mass. Pike with the little girl found in the backseat.

Rodriguez had waived his right to a jury trial meaning the decision laid in the hands of the judge.

During Thursday’s sentencing, the mother of the victim shared an impact statement and the assistant district attorney also read a statement on behalf of the girl. Due to their requests to not identify them publicly, we can tell you that the statements were incredibly emotional and the mother said in the courtroom through tears:

“The physical fear of that day has not left me; I wake up every morning with my heart racing. It’s the first thing I think about when I get up. It is ever present in my thoughts and it’s the last thing I think of before I go to bed.”

Meanwhile, Rodriguez’s parents were in the courtroom to show their support for their son. Rodriguez pled his case to the judge asking him to consider the fact that he was suffering from schizophrenia when the kidnapping events took place.

“I know what my schizo…me did was really bad. I really regret it now that I’m on the right medication. I really was suffering from schizophrenia and was delusional,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez must register as a sex offender.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.