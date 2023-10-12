Knights of Columbus council in Chicopee bringing back Thanksgiving dinner

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After years with no Thanksgiving dinner, one local Knights of Columbus is finally able to bring this tradition back to western Massachusetts.

Many holiday traditions across the country were put on-hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Knights of Columbus Council 4044 had to cancel their Thanksgiving dinner two years in a row. Then, last Thanksgiving, another virus got in their way - the avian flu - which left the chef unable to get enough turkeys to serve the community. However, at Wednesday’s spaghetti supper, the council had some good news to share.

“This year, we’re able to do it. We’re able to get the turkeys. Volunteers are excited. We’re ready to do it,” said Council 4044 Grand Knight Steven Dubreuil.

After three years, the Knights of Columbus in Chicopee is finally able to bring back their Thanksgiving dinner and now, some may argue it’s just in time. With the growing prices of food, many in the community are struggling to put meals on the table.

“I think it’s going to have an impact, you know. The cost of things this year is going to have an impact on families, so you know they can come here and have a beautiful meal,” Dubreuil added.

Dubreuil told Western Mass News that they expect to deliver 3,500 meals on Thanksgiving morning and from in the afternoon, they anticipate serving somewhere around 1,200 people. In addition to the meals they deliver and serve on-site, the Knights of Columbus also donated meals to Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke and they help the Boys and Girls Club in Chicopee prepare their meals as well. Dubreuil said this event is for anybody and everybody to enjoy.

“It could be an older couple that doesn’t want to make a big meal or it could be a shut-in that needs a meal. It can be people who can’t afford it,” Dubreuil explained.

However, they can’t do it without the community’s help. Dubreuil told us that, so far, they’ve raised $10,000 through fundraising events they’ve held throughout the year. However, they expect it to cost just under $20,000 to host this year’s Thanksgiving dinner. However, don’t worry, there’s still time to come out and show your support.

“We’re actually having a craft fair this weekend, Saturday, here from 9 to 3. We’re also selling t-shirts for $20 that people can buy in our member’s lounge,” Dubreuil noted.

Despite the long hours and hard work, Dubreuil said the energy from the community makes it all worth it.

“Oh my gosh, it’s the greatest feeling ever. You would think getting up at 4 a.m. and working all week towards Thanksgiving would be exhausting, but that day, on Thanksgiving, just everybody is up and excited,” Dubreuil said.

Sign-ups for the Thanksgiving dinner and meal deliveries are expected to open sometime next week.

