Local doctor connected to both sides reacts to Hamas attacks

By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “It’s absolutely tragic. Civilian lives, wherever, absolutely should not be touched,” said Nobert Goldfield.

For Western Mass. resident and internal medicine doctor, Norbert Goldfield, the current war in Israel is bringing every emotion out of him.

“I’m in communication with my family, with my friends on both sides and their emotions are even more raw,” said Goldfield.

He’s not just connected to one side of the conflict, for 20 years now, he’s done work to offer medical resources to Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza.

In 2004, he created the healing across the divides, right here in western Mass.

A non-profit partnering with other organizations in Israel and Gaza, working to improve healthcare and create a pathway to peace.

Goldfield tells Western Mass News he is extremely connected and committed to this work.  especially now, during the extreme conflict.

“So, I’m an american jew, and I feel that in some ways, my faith is tied to what goes on in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. I feel that is important, it may not happen in my lifetime, but that Israelis and Palestinians come to some peaceful resolution,” said Goldfield.

Goldfield has been speaking with multiple colleagues overseas since the Hamas attacks on Israel.

They are Jews and Muslims. representing both sides of the conflict, trying to find mutual solutions, and offering help to victims.

A big challenge for his team to accomplish with all the obstacles in place.

“The fact that they met, and talked, and came up with ideas of how we can go forward, that gives me hope,” said Goldfield.

Goldfield tells me he’ll be starting an emergency campaign along with his teams in Israel and Gaza to help victims of the attacks in the best way possible.

