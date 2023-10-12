Pittsfield Police investigating serious crash involving pedestrian
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Pittsfield Police Department responded to a serious car crash involving a pedestrian around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The department posted a traffic alert on their social media and said that West Street will be closed from Roberta Road to Court Street for a few hours.
They advised Berkshire Community College students to seek alertnative routes.
