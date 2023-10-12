Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was also a heavy police presence on Page Boulevard in Springfield last night after a multi-car crash.

Several cars were damaged and there is no word yet on any injuries.

Police said the shooting in Chicopee and the crash in Springfield were connected. Authorities believe the driver fled from Chicopee and crashed in Springfield. However, they don’t know if the car was involved in the actual shooting or if it was just leaving the area.

Both incidents are under investigation by Chicopee Police.

