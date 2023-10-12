Second annual ‘Magic for Maddie’ 5K set for this Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “She always somehow made you feel special and every time you were around her you would just feel the love from her,” said Nora Schmidt, Maddie’s mom.

On October 14, the second annual ‘Magic for Maddie 5K’ will be held in Holyoke.

The event is in honor of 8-year-old Maddie Schmidt, on what would have been her 9th birthday.

Maddie passed away last year after a ten-month battle with DIPG (Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma), a rare form of brain cancer.

Maddie’s mother, Nora, tells Western Mass News the 5K is meant not only to honor her daughter’s legacy but to raise awareness for the disease.

“Being able to give money directly towards these research projects, we truly hope that we make that breakthrough and we make it soon,” said Nora.

When Nora first heard about her daughter’s diagnosis, she was told to go home and make memories, and the Schmidt family did just that.

They went on to hold the first magic for Maddie 5K when Maddie was still alive.

“Our goals were really simple, we wanted to give her something to look forward to something for her family to look forward to and so many people in the community when they heard wanted to give back,” said Jenn Capshaw, Maddie’s aunt.

Through various fundraising initiatives, Magic for Maddie has so far raised over 150 thousand dollars benefitting local families dealing with childhood illness.

The schmidts tell us, all of this wouldn’t be possible without the community supporting events like the upcoming 5K.

“People have always asked what we can do for the Schmidts, what can we do for you and honestly they’re doing it this community is doing it,” said Nora.

Not only is the event a great way to honor Maddie’s memory, but it’s also a day filled with fun for all who attend.

“We have a magic show, we have a dance performance with a hundred dancers coming, we have a dunk tank, we have multiple bounce houses,” said Jenn Capshaw.

