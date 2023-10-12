Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Springfield high school students celebrate more funding for mental health resources

By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -“This is an issue for us teens every single day,” said Putnam student Cenya Sylvia.

Springfield teens once again took to the steps of city hall Wednesday afternoon, this time, not to ask for more money or answers, but to celebrate progress in their fight for additional resources in their schools.

“While we didn’t get everything we asked for, we are excited to say we have made a difference for teens in the Springfield Public Schools,” said Dejah Rose Haith, a Putnam Academy graduate.

In March, a group of Springfield students began their campaign for an additional 4 million dollars towards mental health resources in their high schools.

The Springfield School Committee had already allocated 30 million towards this issue earlier this spring.

However, after a recent meeting, the Springfield School Committee decided to invest an additional 3.9 million dollars towards mental health resources across the district.

“We are thrilled to have made some progress. With four new adjustment councilors, the addition of cartwheel, and an additional $3.9 million dollars in total have been allocated to mental health,” said Naomi Edwards.

For many students, like Cenaya Sylvia, the fight is personal.

“I was never the type to share my feelings or share my emotions.  I never talked about how my health condition affected me. Nobody knew about it so the days I would have off days, I would just get blamed for it. I never felt like I could talk about it. That’s why I go so strongly for this.  because I don’t want kids in the future, coming up into our grades, to feel like that,” said Sylvia.

A survey of 250 students conducted by the Pioneer Valley Project pointed to how widespread this is.

According to that survey, about half of teens in the district deal with anxiety and depression

While Sylvia and other students say they haven’t seen a change just yet, they are hopeful.

“Now that I’ve graduated, I look back and see these kids, they really need a support system to back them up. High school is not impossible but it’s not easy,” said Haith.

Slyvia and others are thrilled about this development, calling it a step in the right direction, they now want to make sure information about additional counselors and other resources will be easily available to other students.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
One local McDonald’s business owner is connecting with his community and celebrating his...
Local McDonald’s owner using family values to connect with employees, Hispanic community
Donated unwanted Halloween candy to troops overseas
Don’t be THAT house: Site compiles most hated Halloween candies
Keeyo Jones [L] and Shawnees Robinson [R]
2 Springfield men arrested in Vermont on drug charges
Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a Pittsfield park.
Human remains found in Pittsfield park

Latest News

That shooting injured an expecting mother and claimed her newborn baby’s life.
Suspect involved in Holyoke Shooting on Mass. State police Most Wanted List
The investigation stems from a report of shots fired in the area.
Police investigate shots fired on West Street in Chicopee
He also brought up another growing problem here in western Mass., Glock switches. Which has...
Springfield Police react to gun reform bills, how it affects Springfield
Police are attempting to locate and check the well-being of Nancy Pizarro, 23, of 794...
Missing Rhode Island family with relatives in Western Mass.