Springfield Symphony Orchestra preparing to open 80th season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a big weekend in downtown Springfield as both the Thunderbirds and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra open their seasons on Saturday and the orchestra is celebrating a big milestone: its 80th season.

For the 80th time, the Symphony Hall stage is being set for a season opener

“It’s a remarkable achievement. There’s just not that many cultural institutions that have survived 80 years,” said Paul Lambert, president and CEO of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

For its’ eight-decade anniversary, the orchestra is celebrating in style and is bringing talents from across the country together in song. Lambert told us that the group is gearing up for a historic season.

“We’ve been unbelievably gifted and proud to have this remarkable series of guest conductors and artists that are coming to play with us,” Lambert explained.

In 48 hours, guest conductor Mei-Ann Chen and guest soloist 15-year-old prodigy Amaryn Olmeda will take the stage for a performance. Chen promises we won’t forget.

“We have Rachmaninov luscious Symphony #2. If you don’t know the symphony, wait until the slow movement when the clarinets melt your heart,” Chen noted.

Talk about a tight timeline. The melodic music you’ll soon hear will only be played a handful of times before the symphony kicks off on Saturday.

“People might be surprised that we take basically two days to put everything together. We have what we call double rehearsals each day. Rehearsal in afternoon and rehearsal and the evening,” Chen explained. “Guest conducting for me, I like to call it speed dating the orchestra.

You still have time to grab your tickets for Saturday’s season opener. You can CLICK HERE for more information.

