Suspect involved in Holyoke Shooting on Mass. State police Most Wanted List

By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 28-year-old Kermith Alvarez of Holyoke is now on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted List, for murder.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair, and brown eyes, and goes by the alias of Kermith Vargas.

The Hampden district attorney’s office has identified him as the third suspect in last Wednesday’s mid-day shooting in downtown Holyoke, which left a pregnant woman riding a PVTA bus injured and later claimed the life of her baby.

The two other suspects are already behind bars, both Alejandro Ramos and John Luis Sanchez charged with murder.

But authorities are still searching for Alvarez, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Meanwhile, in the week since the shooting happened, efforts are underway to increase safety in the city.

Holyoke police patrolling the streets on foot and on bikes.

The department posted pictures on social media showing officers riding bikes and others walking the streets on patrol.

The injured mother Selena Santana is also posting on social media, sharing her anger towards the three suspects involved in the shooting. Also a message to the baby boy she lost.

One of her posts says in part:

“Ezekiel, my baby, my prince, you didn’t deserve any of this, but I promise you’re going to get justice and make a change!”

We reached out to Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia about the public safety plan he’s working on.

He says he will present that as soon as it’s complete.

Meanwhile, anyone with information on Alvarez should call the Massachusetts State Police.

