Weekend coastal storm looking more and more like a miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A beautiful afternoon is under way with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Readings will top off in the mid to upper 60′s. Our upper-level low will finally be moving eastward and will bring a weak cold front through this evening with patchy clouds and a sprinkle or two, but most stay dry.

Skies clear overnight as it becomes a bit breezy behind the front. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40′s once again and just about full sunshine is back for tomorrow. It will be cooler tomorrow with a gusty breeze out of the northwest up to 20mph at times. Temperatures top off in the lower 60′s in the valley and stay in the 50′s across the hills. Certainly, a cool, fall feel. Clouds increase tomorrow night as a system makes its way from the Ohio River Valley to the Mid-Atlantic.

The weekend continues to look drier and drier. In fact, it looks as though this system may be a complete miss for us, meaning we may stay dry all weekend long. While rain is still possible, especially later Saturday, a lot of it or even all of it looks to stay south of western Mass. Saturday may even start with some sunshine with clouds wining out as the day goes on. Since the day looks dry temperatures will come to near 60. If we see any rain at all it would be likely be Saturday evening with the best chance along the Mass Pike and points south as the rain shield makes its closest path to us. Rain looks to shift south and out to sea by Sunday morning, so Sunday continues to look dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy and cool with highs near 60.

Low pressure lingers offshore early to mid-next week, keeping some cloudiness around along with a low risk for a stray shower here and there. Temperatures stay near or slightly below normal.

