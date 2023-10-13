Surprise Squad
Cloudy and Cool Saturday with a Low Risk for Showers

By Janna Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A brisk, bright and seasonable wrap up to the week here in western Mass. A very pleasant day overall!

Wind becomes light quickly this evening and with fair skies, temperatures fall into the mid-40s by midnight. High clouds stream in overnight head of low pressure moving toward the mid-Atlantic, which will keep temperatures steady through sunrise with many starting the day around 40 degrees.

Low pressure moving in from the Midwest will bring lots of clouds for the weekend. Luckily for western Mass, most or all of the rain with this storm will just skirt the area and pass mostly to our south. It’s a close call, but if we do get some rain it will be mainly Saturday afternoon and evening and south of the Mass Pike. Farther north will stay dry and cool with light wind. If southern portions of western Mass do get some light rain or showers, amounts are expected to be around a few hundredths of an inch.

A second low developing off the coast of Virginia will be too far south to really impact western Mass and as it continues moving away Sunday, our weather looks breezy and dry. Some partial sun is possible early, then more clouds move in for the afternoon. A north-northeasterly breeze may gust to 20mph or so.

The first half of next week is looking unsettled and fairly cloudy thanks to a trough over the Northeast. Temperatures remain cool with highs in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday and we could see a stray shower each afternoon. Another coastal low develops well to our south Tuesday into Wednesday, but most or all of the rain should miss us. More sunshine and milder temperatures are on tap later in the week.

