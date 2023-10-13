Holyoke and State Police conduct ‘Operation Safe Streets’ Wednesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “When you are shooting at people, innocent bystanders, a pregnant female with a baby in the womb, and the baby is lost due to this reckless behavior, something has to happen,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

The city of Holyoke is taking action to keep streets safer alongside numerous community partners including the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office. This after a 29-year-old pregnant woman was caught in the crossfire of a shooting while sitting on a bus resulting in the death of her baby.

Exactly one week later, numerous Holyoke police officers, along with 18 deputies from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department were sent out Wednesday night in the city as part of “Operation Safe Streets”. Sheriff Nick Cocchi tells Western Mass News that led to 51 arrests.

“It was a very strategic, calculated assessment of time and manpower to go out and show a presence in the community. We had an A&B on police officers, we had motor vehicle stops, we had a firearms arrest, there’s a gamut of things happening in Holyoke,” said Cocchi.

According to Holyoke police, Wednesday’s increased patrols also led to 285 motor vehicle stops, with 130 citations and 126 verbal warnings.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Cocchi is calling on the public to keep repeat offenders off the streets as one of the suspects charged with murder in last week’s shooting, John Luis Sanchez, had previous illegal firearms charges dating back to 2017.

“Pick up the phone, call your state senators, call your state representatives, and advocate for a stricter bail reform act. I’m not saying bail reform is bad, I am saying that there has to be a balance of people with a proven history of violence, and a proven history of carrying illegal guns. We have to protect the community,” said Cocchi.

Mayor Garcia’s full public safety plan is still being drafted at this time alongside Holyoke police. it will be submitted to the city council for approval.

