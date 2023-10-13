Jewish Federation to host ‘Ride to Provide’ event to fundraise for Jewish organizations

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This Sunday is one of the biggest events of the year for the Jewish Federation in Western Mass, bringing jewish communities and other inter-faith groups together in Amherst.

It is the new ‘Ride to Provide’, which was first created by UMass Amherst Hillel but not held since 2016, now being run by the federation.

“We’re coming together to celebrate, honor, and recognize all of the work and all of our different jewish community organizations all year long; and, also to be together to fundraise for all of those needs,” said Nora Gorenstein.

Western Mass News caught up with federation CEO Nora Gorenstein in Springfield.

She says the event has been on her calendar for a while.

In addition to a 36-mile bike ride, Ride to Provide has also expanded to having 18-mile and 9-mile rides, as well as a 5k walk/run and a virtual ride option.

Gorenstein says it’s a fundraiser for jewish organizations across western mass, as well as minority communities.

“The types of programming that we support, for instance, include a lot of cultural and educational programming, education needs. We do a lot of scholarships, for instance, for any kind of student attending college,” said Gorenstein.

The goal is to raise between $75,000 and $80,000, and at least 200 people are expected to attend.

Aside from the excitement, Gorenstein says the event has more meaning following the Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

“We can get on a bike, we can walk, or we can sit and be together at lunch. Just being together is a great way to support each other,” said Gorenstein.

Gorenstein also says there will be donations for Israeli agencies.

“The reason why, for instance, the jewish Agency (for Israel) and the joint distribution committee are able to be so impactful immediately is because we in the jewish Federation system are providing that funding all the time all year round to make sure those systems already exist,” said Gorenstein.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. at the UMass Amherst Hillel building. That’s followed by the 36-mile bike ride at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.