New therapy dog training with Hampden County Sheriff’s Office

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new future therapy dog is in town! The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office’s Civil Process Division has begun training a 15-week-old Labrador Retriever for their Emotional Support Division.

Her name is Sierra and we’re told she is a happy dog and a quick learner!

The hope is that she will provide the department and others, with the help they need in tense situations.

“Sierra is a sweet dog who will help our staff as they deal with stressful situations and often encounter members of the public on one of the worst days of their life,” noted Hampden County Sheriff, Nick Cocchi.

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Civil Process Division, which Sierra is now a part of, serves legal papers and enforces evictions for the courts throughout the year.

“She is here to comfort those people. We aim to go above and beyond for everyone we encounter, ranging from people being evicted to those being served with divorce papers, and Sierra is another tool for us to be able to calm a tense moment,” Cocchi explained to us.

And it’s not just these types of situations Sierra will be helping people with. But in other stressful moments as well.

“With an office on Liberty Street in Springfield, it is not uncommon for people to walk in while in crisis and ask for help. Recently, a woman came in speaking of committing suicide, and Chief Deputy Bobby Hoffman was able to diffuse the situation and reassure her that she should reconsider,” said Cocchi.

And having an extra helping hand in a situation like this, is something Chief Deputy Hoffman is looking forward to.

“My hopes are for Sierra to help bring down the temperature in a room during difficult moments and be a soothing force for our staff, including our deputies who have to shoulder a lot as they go through the normal course of their work,” Hoffman said adding, “More than ever, our staff are encountering members of the public who are in crisis in one form or another. Sierra will walk alongside them and provide a little peace to all she encounters.”

Sierra who is from Connecticut, is being trained by Nina Valentino, one of the Sheriff’s primary dog trainers.

