Repeat offender charged with 16 felonies after police pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News in Springfield District Court on Friday as 44-year-old William Scott appeared following his arrest Thursday, charged with 16 felonies in connection to a police pursuit back in June.

According to Springfield Police, Scott was released from federal prison on June 1st for federal firearm violations. Less than a week later, officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Chestnut and Winter Streets. Scott was identified as the driver of the car and it was noticed that he had packaged marijuana in plain sight. Police say Scott was asked to step outside of the car but instead turned the car back on and took off at a high speed, hitting a police officer with his vehicle.

Scott then ran a red light and crashed into another car at the intersection of Taylor and Dwight streets. Police say he then took off on foot and was able to evade police until they tracked him down on Thursday. Before this, police recovered a stolen firearm out of West Springfield that was tossed into a dumpster by Scott. They also located crack cocaine and marijuana in his car back in June.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells Western Mass News about what led up to his arrest.

“He was on the loose for about 4 months. Our apprehension unit, the state police unit, and the U.S. Marshal Service had been looking for him. They got good information that he was in the Sumner Avenue area staying in a place there. They saw him on Thursday morning, but there were so many kids around in the buses and they knew 1. he flees police and 2. he usually carries a gun so they waited til everything calmed down and the kids were at school. Scott went into Nathan Bill Park and they were able to apprehend him and he had a firearm in his waistband.”

Scott was arraigned Friday in both superior and district courts entering a not-guilty plea. The district court judge revealed his fate.

“Mr. Scott, on this matter you are being held without right to bail. If you are arrested or charged with a new offense while this case is pending that bail could be affected,” said the judge

Scott’s next scheduled court date is set for October 19.

