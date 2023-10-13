Springfield man who was part of catalytic converter theft ring, pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston for his role in an organized theft crew that stole catalytic converters across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

This according to the MA U.S. Attorney’s Office.

We’re told, 25-year-old, Nicolas Davila from Springfield, pleaded guilty Friday to (1 Count) Conspiracy to Transport Stolen Property in Interstate Commerce; (2 Counts) Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property and Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

“The drug charge arises from cocaine found during the search of Nicolas Davila’s residence as part of the catalytic converter theft investigation,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office explained to us.

In April of this year, Davila and six other men were arrested and charged with offenses related to the theft, transportation and sale of stolen catalytic converters taken from more than 470 vehicles between 2022 and 2023.

Authorities say the organized theft crew also robbed jewelry stores and stole ATMs.

But as far as the thefts of catalytic converters go, it’s part of a larger issue across the country.

“Catalytic converter theft has become a nationwide problem across a multitude of state, local, and federal jurisdictions due to the high-valued precious metals they contain – some of which are more valuable than gold, with black-market prices being more than $1,000 each in recent years. The theft of a vehicle’s catalytic converter results in damage that renders the vehicle inoperable – both mechanically and legally under EPA regulations,” explained the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Which is similar to criminal activity we have experienced right here in western Mass.

“It is believed that a significant number of additional thefts have not been identified or were not ever reported to law enforcement.. According to court documents, the crew was skilled and able to locate and cut away the catalytic converter from a vehicle within a minute in most instances – often utilizing battery operated power-tools, car jacks. It is alleged that, on numerous occasions, the defendants targeted more than 10 vehicles in a single night, with one night reporting thefts from 26 vehicles,” noted the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials say the stolen catalytic converters were sold to scrap dealers in the Northeast with transactions ranging from around $30,000 to $80,000 per week.

Davila is set to be sentenced on January 9, 2024.

The charge of conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charges of interstate transportation of stolen property each provide for a sentence of up to 10 years, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine provides for a sentence of up to twenty years, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

