Springfield prepares for busy streets with two opening nights downtown

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - For the 7th consecutive year, the Springfield Thunderbirds will play in front of a sellout crowd of almost 7 thousand fans at Saturday’s home opener against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

In addition to the game at the MassMutual center, just down the block at Symphony Hall, Saturday is opening night for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s 80th season

With a busy weekend ahead of us here in downtown Springfield and with the Civic Center Garage still under construction Western Mass News wanted to know how police are planning to handle traffic.

Springfield Police Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh tells us they’re ready to go for this weekend.

“You know last year was really when things were back in full swing with a couple of events at the same time so we kind of have our plan with metro officers,” said Walsh.

Walsh advises fans who are planning to attend any of the events happening this weekend to get downtown early. Although MGM Springfield’s free parking garage is an option, he says if you’re not planning on staying downtown after the event you may want to find alternative parking.

“The goal is to get pedestrians to their cars safely so cars that are in that garage may have to wait a little bit because the goal is to get these pedestrians across the street and to their car safely,” said Walsh.

In addition, the Thunderbirds, partnered up with the MassMutual Center, city officials, the Springfield parking authority, and the Springfield Business Improvement District, to establish additional parking on game nights this season for fans in the disability community.

As for the opening weekend, the T-birds and King Gray Coach Lines will be teaming up to offer free shuttle services for those with disability placards, originating from the Springfield parking authority lot.

For those in wheelchairs, there will be limited accessible parking on Bruce Landon Way in front of the MassMutual center.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.