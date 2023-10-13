Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Taylor Swift movie following Eras tour opens Friday

Now all those fans who didn’t secure tickets have a chance to see her tour on the big screen.
By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Taylor Swift Eras tour has been a worldwide phenomenon. Fans endured a Ticketmaster fiasco and here in massachusetts they even battled midnight rain all to get a glimpse of the star.

But now all those fans who didn’t secure tickets have a chance to see her tour on the big screen.

Many Swifties got dressed up in all of Taylor Swift’s eras’ outfits and it may be Friday the 13th but it happens to be one young Swifties’ lucky day.

“We were walking out of the door to the plane and she looked up at us and said where are you going momma I said we’re going to see the Taylor Swift show and she said I like Taylor Swift and so this just happened to come out about 6 months later so we’re bringing her,” said Gabirelle Fisk.

“We immediately bought tickets, we were like this is her chance to see it,” said Jack Fisk.

The film is expected to follow Swift’s epic setlist from her eras tour beginning with fan favorites from her 2019 Lover album and ending with songs from last year’s blockbuster Midnights. Young Swiftie Madelyn Fisk tells me which song she’s most looking forward to hearing.

“Shake it off,” said Madelyn.

As for the economic impact, on the heels of blockbuster hits like Barbie and Oppenheimer, the Taylor Swift movie is also expected to rake in some big cash at the box office. We did reach out to Cinemark’s corporate office for a statement. We have not yet heard back.

Cinemark still has lots of showings here on Friday, the last one at 1:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield man, who was found guilty of kidnapping and raping a young Springfield girl in...
Judge sentences Springfield man convicted in 2020 kidnapping, rape
Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Springfield
Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Springfield
Construction zone worker struck by vehicle in Pittsfield, dies
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

Latest News

Town by Town is taking you to Wilbraham and Northampton.
Town by Town: Adopt-A-Class, Chalk Art Festival
It is the new ‘Ride to Provide’, which was first created by UMass Amherst Hillel but not held...
Jewish Federation to host ‘Ride to Provide’ event to fundraise for Jewish organizations
Western Mass News in Springfield District Court on Friday as 44-year-old William Scott appeared...
Repeat offender charged with 16 felonies after police pursuit
Now all those fans who didn’t secure tickets have a chance to see her tour on the big screen.
Taylor Swift movie following Eras tour opens Friday