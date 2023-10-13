Taylor Swift movie following Eras tour opens Friday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Taylor Swift Eras tour has been a worldwide phenomenon. Fans endured a Ticketmaster fiasco and here in massachusetts they even battled midnight rain all to get a glimpse of the star.

But now all those fans who didn’t secure tickets have a chance to see her tour on the big screen.

Many Swifties got dressed up in all of Taylor Swift’s eras’ outfits and it may be Friday the 13th but it happens to be one young Swifties’ lucky day.

“We were walking out of the door to the plane and she looked up at us and said where are you going momma I said we’re going to see the Taylor Swift show and she said I like Taylor Swift and so this just happened to come out about 6 months later so we’re bringing her,” said Gabirelle Fisk.

“We immediately bought tickets, we were like this is her chance to see it,” said Jack Fisk.

The film is expected to follow Swift’s epic setlist from her eras tour beginning with fan favorites from her 2019 Lover album and ending with songs from last year’s blockbuster Midnights. Young Swiftie Madelyn Fisk tells me which song she’s most looking forward to hearing.

“Shake it off,” said Madelyn.

As for the economic impact, on the heels of blockbuster hits like Barbie and Oppenheimer, the Taylor Swift movie is also expected to rake in some big cash at the box office. We did reach out to Cinemark’s corporate office for a statement. We have not yet heard back.

Cinemark still has lots of showings here on Friday, the last one at 1:30 a.m.

