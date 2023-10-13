Surprise Squad
Town by Town: Adopt-A-Class, Chalk Art Festival

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Wilbraham and Northampton.

Hampden District Attorney Gulluni’s adopt-a-class program kicked off this morning at Wilbraham Middle School.

Every year the Hampden District Attorney’s office adopts 8th-grade classes at the beginning of the school year.

The program includes the initial kick-off visit, a return visit to provide a lesson in civics, and participation in a trial reenactment.

The program wraps up later in the school year with participating classes spending a half day touring the Hampden County Hall of Justice.

Up next we stop by Northampton for their 13th annual Chalk Art Festival, fittingly taking place today, Friday the 13th.

The festival took place in downtown Northampton and ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., welcoming a talented collection of artists to the area to showcase their skills.

The art will be on display all weekend so the public is encouraged to take a walk around town and enjoy viewing the completed pieces.

